comscore Island Mele: Hanano’eau shares nationalist themes; Dennis and Christy Soares reflect on island life | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Island Mele | Play

Island Mele: Hanano’eau shares nationalist themes; Dennis and Christy Soares reflect on island life

  • By Reviews by John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Reviews of the latest music releases featuring Hawaii-based recording artists by Star-Advertiser music critic John Berger. Read more

Previous Story
Diana Ross to stage 3 shows on Oahu and Maui during May

Scroll Up