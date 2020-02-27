To Do: Mariah Carey, Carol Burnett, Hall & Oates, Diana Ross

More events to look forward to in Honolulu over the weeks and months ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

MARCH 6-7

You know you’re a legend when they name an award for you when you’re still alive. So it is with the great Carol Burnett, for whom the Golden Globes named its lifetime achievement award.

7:30 p.m. March 6-7 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $65-$125 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

MARCH 10

Mariah Carey has had more Billboard No. 1 singles than any musical act except the Beatles.

Blaisdell Arena / $65.75-$225+ / ­ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

MARCH 21

Singer/songwriter Joan Osborne asked, “What if God was one of us?” Find out when she visits with the alt-rock/”California country” band Cracker.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $78-$98 / ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

MARCH 27

Hitmaking duo Hall & Oates sing about rich girls and maneaters, serving it all up with a fun-loving, poppy beat.

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Arena / $59.50-$129.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

MAY 9

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Diana Ross, one of the originators of the Motown sound. Hawaii residents can buy up to eight tickets to her Blaisdell Arena concert beginning Saturday at 10 a.m., using MOM as the code. She’s also performing on Maui on May 10-11.

Blaisdell Arena / $45.50-$225.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

TICKER:

>> Lea Salonga is both a Disney princess and a queen of Broadway. 8 p.m. April 3-4, Blaisdell Concert Hall, $35-$125. ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000

>> “Bad Boy” Martin Lawrence brings his Lit AF Tour here for laughs. 7:30 p.m. May 30, Blaisdell Arena. 39.50-$129.50, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000