Hawaii makes last stand against Cal State Fullerton

Only in Big West basketball can Hawaii play Cal State Fullerton tonight after previously meeting 49 days ago, and then face UC Riverside on Saturday a little more than a week after they faced each other.

Only in the Big West can the Rainbow Warriors win five of their first six, then lose five of their next six and, at 6-6, be in the thick of the race — a game out of second place but 1 1/2 games from eighth. Eight of the nine teams qualify for the Big West tournament, which awards the winner the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

“That’s league play,” UH coach Eran Ganot said.

Of tonight’s game in the Stan Sheriff Center, Ganot said, “you’re talking about playing a team Game 1 of league play and not playing them again until Game 13. And then you’re playing Riverside a week ago, and then playing them the very next week. We’ve had some quirks in the schedule the past couple years. On one hand, you’ve got to re-acclimate with a (Fullerton) team you haven’t seen in a while. On the other hand, (Riverside is) going to be fresh in everyone’s mind.”

Since their Jan. 9 meeting in Fullerton, Titans guard Austen Awosika has emerged as a triple threat, averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. “He’s a really good player,” UH point guard Drew Buggs said of his former club teammate. Of their meeting, Buggs said: “It raises more stakes, bragging rights. You can talk a little more trash after if you get the win.”

Jackson Rowe, a 6-foot-7 post, missed the first 11 games because of a back ailment. Since his return, he is averaging 15.8 points and 7.8 boards.

Brandon Kamga, a 6-5 graduate transfer from High Point, has been dynamic in the past six weeks. Through his first 14 games, Kamga averaged 11.9 points, including scoring 12 against UH. Since then, he is averaging 19.7 points.

“Kamga has been really good,” Ganot said. “Since our game, he’s been on fire. Not many guys are scoring 19, 20 a game in our league. He’s been good everywhere. He’s stronger around the rim. He can shoot.”

The Titans are known for an inside-outside attack in which they can spread their offense and create matchup challenges. “At this point in the season, every team knows every team,” UH power forward Zigmars Raimo said. “We’re prepared for this team. At this point, it’s who wants it more.”

The ’Bows have had to address injuries and circumstances that limited practices this season. The ’Bows have had to adjust after losing wing Samuta Avea and post Bernardo da Silva to injuries for five games apiece, and then adjust to their returns. Da Silva has averaged a little more than five minutes the past three games. Avea was averaging 11.0 points before incurring a back ailment, and 5.0 since returning.

“For the long term, we’ve got to get them out on the floor,” Ganot said of da Silva and Avea. “There might have been some short-term hiccups, let’s say, but it’s about getting us to the best position we can be down the stretch. Muta and Bernardo are clearly guys who are important to the way we perform this year. They’re both great kids. They get after it. They care a lot.”

Avea’s return also has alleviated Buggs’ workload. In Avea’s absence, freshman Justin Webster started at the 3. Now, Webster is the top backup to Buggs, shooting guard Eddie Stansberry and Avea. When they are in the same lineup, Webster often brings the ball upcourt, allowing Buggs to slide to the wing. It is a form of load management that has been helpful for Buggs, who has been bothered by leg ailments all season. Buggs played every minute in the five games Avea missed. Since Avea’s return, Buggs is averaging 30 minutes per game.

Ganot is hopeful a deeper and refreshed rotation will boost the ’Bows in their final four games of the regular season.

“We know this league is all about getting hot at the right time,” Buggs said. “We’re trying to hit the right stride and come together as a team and finish strong.”