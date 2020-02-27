comscore UH’s Murata earns top-10 at Wailua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH’s Murata earns top-10 at Wailua

  • By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Tenth-ranked Texas A&M won the 44th John A. Burns Intercollegiate Saturday at Wailua Golf Course. Hawaii was 20th in the 21-team tournament, with Kotaro Murata the bright spot. Read more

Television and radio - Feb. 26, 2020

