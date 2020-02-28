comscore Council committee moves out Energy Code bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council committee moves out Energy Code bill

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:57 p.m.

Oahu builders will have to make a certain number of parking stalls ready for electric vehicle charging and install solar hot water heaters in new residences under a major energy conservation bill poised for a final vote of the Honolulu City Council next month. Read more

