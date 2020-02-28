comscore Hawaii authorities weigh measures such as canceling gatherings and shutting schools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii authorities weigh measures such as canceling gatherings and shutting schools

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

State officials are deliberating when to pull the trigger on “social distancing measures” such as canceling public gatherings, closing schools and working remotely in the likely case of a coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii. Read more

