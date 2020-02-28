comscore Hawaii lawmakers pass ban on large-capacity rifle magazines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii lawmakers pass ban on large-capacity rifle magazines

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:07 p.m.

House lawmakers gave approval Thursday to a ban on rifle magazines that can hold more than 10 bullets and to restrictions on who is allowed to buy ammunition in Hawaii. Read more

