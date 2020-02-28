comscore Hawaii to get ICBM interceptors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii to get ICBM interceptors

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Hawaii is on track within about a year to receive interceptor missiles for North Korean threats — a declaration that marks a dramatic change in the state’s defensive posture. Read more

