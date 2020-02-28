comscore Hawaii’s visitor industry making plans to mitigate coronavirus risks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s visitor industry making plans to mitigate coronavirus risks

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.

The number of visitors to Hawaii increased in January, but the new coronavirus caused a drop in arrivals from the Asia-Pacific, most notably from China and Korea. Read more

