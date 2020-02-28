comscore Kauai councilman indicted for drug trafficking | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai councilman indicted for drug trafficking

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo and Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:12 p.m.

A federal indictment unsealed Thursday alleges Kauai County Councilman Arthur Brun is the leader of a drug trafficking ring that operates in and out of the state prison system. Read more

