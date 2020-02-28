Kauai councilman indicted for drug trafficking

A federal indictment unsealed Thursday alleges Kauai County Councilman Arthur Brun is the leader of a drug trafficking ring that operates in and out of the state prison system. Read more

A federal indictment unsealed Thursday alleges Kauai County Councilman Arthur Brun is the leader of a drug trafficking ring tied to a gang that operates in and out of the state prison system.

Kauai police and federal agents Thursday arrested Brun and 11 others, who are “part of a major drug trafficking organization that has been supplying a significant amount of methamphetamine throughout the community,” Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said in a written statement.

The Feb. 13 federal grand jury indictment alleges that while serving as councilman “in a position of public trust,” Brun was leading a drug trafficking organization and partnered with Malue­lue Umu, “shot caller” or leader of the United Samoan Organization (USO). USO is described as a gang that operates in and out of the state prison system.

Along with Brun and Umu, the indictment names Kelvin Kauwila Kai, Steven Keliikuli, Kaniu Huihui, Sheena Millare, Efren Yanos, Kirsten Makanoe Ayau, Orlando Manguchei, Robby Silva, Haidee Sueyasu and Phrystal Bacio.

The indictment says that Brun, aka “Ata,” and the 11 had conspired to violate federal drug laws and distribute the drugs as early as June and continued to January. They allegedly conspired to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.

Brun and Millare on Sept. 17 allegedly sold an ounce of meth for $1,010 to a cooperating source, according to the indictment.

The indictment recounts numerous phone and text conversations between Brun and other defendants and at least two others, one a USO gang member, who were not charged in the indictment, as the basis of the allegations.

In conversations in mid-October, Brun was also allegedly attempting to obtain unregistered guns and ammunition for Manguchei, who Brun said was his “gunman from before.”

In October he allegedly arranged to purchase a pound of meth for $9,000 to be mailed from California to Kauai, but Kauai police intercepted it pursuant to a search warrant.

On Oct. 29 Umu allegedly supplied Brun with a little over a pound of meth. During a traffic stop, Brun resisted orders to stop and fled, engaging in a high-speed chase with police, and threw the meth out his car window while fleeing, the indictment said.

Brun was arrested and charged with first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, for hitting the officer with his car, and first-degree failure to stop a motor vehicle.

“Unbeknownst to Brun, the Kauai Police Department recovered the methamphetamine,” the indictment said.

When asked by Manguchei, “What, you never get caught with nothing, hah?” Brun allegedly replied, “No. … That’s why da kine — that’s why I ran.”

Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami said in a statement, “I am disappointed that an elected council member has been arrested under these serious criminal drug charges.” He added, “No one — in any capacity — is above the law.”

Kauai police had initiated a narcotics investigation, which led to the discovery of the drug trafficking ring. They worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Homeland Security Investigations; the U.S. Attorney’s Office; and the FBI.

Earlier this month Brun was cited for crossing a double yellow line and driving without insurance after he struck a pickup truck on Kapaa Bypass Road, injuring a 6-year-old boy and a 49-year-old man.

Police had said there appeared to be no indications of driver impairment.

Brun is serving his second term with the Council and chairs the Parks and Recreation/Transportation Committee and is vice chairman of the Public Safety and Human Services Committee.

Council Chairman Arryl Kaneshiro said in a statement, “On a personal level it has been difficult to watch what has transpired with Councilmember Brun’s personal situation.”

He said the county charter states “any councilmember who … is convicted of a felony shall immediately forfeit the office.”

Kaneshiro said although Brun has been arrested before, he has not been convicted of a felony, “and no action can be taken until the criminal proceedings have run their course.”

The county charter provides for a member of the public to initiate impeachment proceedings against any officer of the county, but the Council can initiate disciplinary proceedings against a Council member only for an action that occurred in the Council’s presence.

“The Kauai County Council is well aware of the sensitivity of this issue within the community and will continue to monitor whether any of these rules are enforceable as more information becomes available,” Kaneshiro said.

A news conference is scheduled for today at the Kauai Police Department headquarters, where Raybuck, U.S. Attorney Kenji Price and others will address the charges.

