comscore Quarantined isle couples say workers are ‘over-protected’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Quarantined isle couples say workers are ‘over-protected’

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

Two couples from Hawaii being quarantined at a military base in California for the new coronavirus say workers who give them their meals or take their temperature never touch them directly and always wear gloves, a face mask and a long face shield — making them “over-protected.” Read more

Previous Story
Paul Brown Salons closing doors at Kailua location

Scroll Up