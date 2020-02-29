comscore Bidder boosts purchase price for Hawaiian Telcom’s parent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bidder boosts purchase price for Hawaiian Telcom’s parent

  By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

Toronto-based Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its offer for Hawaiian Telcom’s parent to $12.50 a share to exceed the nonbinding bid from another suitor. Read more

