comscore Kauai councilman pleads not guilty to drug charge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai councilman pleads not guilty to drug charge

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo and Leila Fujimori rbernardo@staradvertiser.com lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.

Kauai County Councilman Arthur Brun, the accused ringleader of a drug trafficking organization, and 10 of 11 other defendants pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon in federal court in Honolulu. Read more

