Rainbow Wahine split 2 softball games

Hawaii won one game and dropped one on the second day of the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament on Friday in front of a home crowd at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine (9-10) prevailed 11-3 over Nevada (6-12) in the afternoon, with first baseman Callee Heen leading the way, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and five RBIs.

The Rainbow Wahine lost in the evening, 5-1 against Oregon State (13-6).

Hawaii was held to three hits and allowed four runs in the top of the fifth inning of that one.

Hawaii faces Nevada again today at 3 p.m.

In other Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament games Friday, Oregon State defeated Seattle 1-0, and Nevada topped Seattle 3-2.

Hawaii Pacific splits doubleheader

In a Pacific West Conference doubleheader Friday at Howard Okita Field, Hawaii Pacific lost the first game, 3-0, to Concordia Irvine and won the second game 7-4.

Callie Nunes tossed a five-hit shutout in the opener for (11-2, 5-1) for the Eagles.

Sierra Dias drove in four runs and pitcher Ashlee Laver threw a seven-hitter in the second game for the Sharks (8-7, 3-3).