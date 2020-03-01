Council seeks nominations for Hawaii literary awards

The Hawai‘i Literary Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2019 Elliot Cades Award for Hawai‘i Literature and the Loretta D. Petrie Award for outstanding service to Hawaii’s literary community. Read more

Writers living anywhere in the U.S. but whose subject matter relates to Hawaii are eligible to be considered for the two annual Cades awards, given in the categories of established and emerging writers; winners since the awards’ inception in 1988 have included novelists Lois-Ann Yamanaka (1993) and Chris McKinney (2000), and poets Wing Tek Lum (2013) and Christy Passion (2016).

Nominees for the Petrie Award, whose inaugural winners, in 2016, were Bamboo Ridge editors Eric Chock and Darrell Lum, must be Hawaii residents who have demonstrated support of local writing.

Nomination letters and examples of candidates’ work for either award should be mailed by March 31 to: Hawai‘i Literary Arts Council, PO Box 11213, Moiliili Station, Honolulu, HI 96828.