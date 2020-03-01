comscore Council seeks nominations for Hawaii literary awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Council seeks nominations for Hawaii literary awards

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawai‘i Literary Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2019 Elliot Cades Award for Hawai‘i Literature and the Loretta D. Petrie Award for outstanding service to Hawaii’s literary community. Read more

Previous Story
ExtraFamily: Honolulu Theatre for Youth, Poetry Out Loud, ‘Aida’ stars all-teen cast

Scroll Up