A dahl house: Meet Mrs. Krishnan, the accidental hostess

  • By Matthew Gurewitsch, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 p.m.

Welcome to “Mrs. Krishnan’s Party,” the latest production of Indian Ink, at a guess the liveliest theater company in Auckland, New Zealand, coming Friday to the stage of the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center for one night only. Read more

