Back in the Day on Maui

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives:

30 years ago …

With three hostess bar applications pending before the Maui Liquor Commission, Mayor Hannibal Tavares is proposing a new rule to allow no new hostess bars on island. The rule would also phase out the six existing hostess bars by not allowing liquor license transfers.

“Maui does not need hostess bars. It is hurting the families of our community,” Ta­vares said. “I have been receiving calls from the wives whose husbands are spending their time in the hostess bars and sometimes spending all of their paychecks at the bars.”

80 years ago …

Ray Kinney, accompanied by his Lexington Hotel orchestra and his three hula dancers, the Aloha Maids, will make personal appearances at the Iao and Kahului theaters and play for Maui dancers in a big public ball to be held at the Wailuku armory.

A gala welcome awaits Ray, who is well known on Maui from previous visits and from appearances here as soloist with Harry Owens’ Royal Hawaiian orchestra.

Also sure of a big welcome from her hometown is Margie (Leilani) Iaea, a pretty Hawaiian girl from Makawao, who was picked by Ray to join his troupe in New York following her participation in the Maui Amusement Co.’s island hula queen contest.

90 years ago …

Oahu takes second place to Maui in the matter of municipal golf facilities, according to George T. Armitage, executive of the Hawaii Tourist Bureau, who returned from a short trip to the Valley Isle where he spoke to the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

He played 18 holes of golf at Maui’s public course at Waihee and reports that it is one of the most interesting links in the territory. “Honolulu has been talking about municipal golf for years, but with all her population, today she can’t offer a first-class public course,” he said. “But Maui, with a much smaller population scattered all over the island, can construct and maintain a course that is good sport for par players and duffers alike.”

Armitage says the Maui municipal course near Wailuku is surprisingly well kept. The fairways are turfed, the greens are in good condition and there is a variety of shots to interest all comers. A cool breeze sweeps the course, and if one doesn’t slice too badly, there isn’t much difficulty with the beach that bounds the makai side. The mountain scenery from every tee is superb, and there is an adequate caddy house where soft drinks and caddies are available.