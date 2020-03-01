comscore Bill mandates more women on Hawaii corporate boards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill mandates more women on Hawaii corporate boards

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:47 p.m.

A bill that would require publicly traded corporations that are based in Hawaii to include women on their boards of directors is advancing in the state Senate, but is getting pushback from some business advocates. Read more

