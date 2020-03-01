comscore Honolulu artists open their homes in exhibition at Ola ka ‘Ilima Artspace Lofts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu artists open their homes in exhibition at Ola ka ‘Ilima Artspace Lofts

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

Performance dance movements in a laundry room, a flourish of magic and servings of “radical reform to Spam musubi” were on display in a new Kakaako apartment building that recently held a very creative grand opening. Read more

Previous Story
Body found near Hilo identified as Oregon woman
Next Story
Vital statistics - Feb. 21-27, 2020

Scroll Up