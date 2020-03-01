Hawaii businesses prepare for possible coronavirus outbreak

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that businesses prepare for the spread of coronavirus, some of Hawaii’s largest companies are drawing up their own plans. Read more

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that businesses prepare for the spread of coronavirus, some of Hawaii’s largest companies are drawing up their own plans.

“Yes, our plan is called the COVID-19 Strategic Implementation Plan,” said Peter S. Ho, chairman and CEO of Bank of Hawaii Corp.

Ho said a committee of senior employees has been working on the effort for more than a month.

“Our focus is on being able to provide basic banking services in an environment in which people are uncomfortable interacting in the broader environment,” Ho said.

The company, he said, has worked hard to build its digital banking and servicing capabilities that could assist people in overcoming an escalated outbreak.

Bank of Hawaii, he said, also has deployed technology that enables employees to work in more remote ways and invested in a new call center platform.

The guiding principles of the Bank of Hawaii plan, Ho said, focus on the well-being of its more than 2,100 employees, serving customers who may be navigating a challenging environment and in supporting the broader community.

Spokeswoman Shannon Tangonan said Hawaiian Electric is finalizing its Infectious Disease and Pandemic Plan that will be activated if needed, and a working group will refine the plan as necessary.

“Safety is always our priority,” she said. “We’re sharing regular awareness education with our employees so that we can keep our workforce safe and healthy.”

Hawaiian Electric employs about 2,700 across Oahu, Hawaii island and Maui County.

In case of an infectious disease outbreak, the company’s plan

addresses work-from-home programs, limits groups or gatherings, makes available protective equipment for “mission critical” employees, modifies janitorial services, assesses impacts to the supply chain and increases supply levels, outlines travel restrictions and visitor restrictions, among other things.

Tangonan said the company has already banned business travel to countries that have a CDC alert level 2 and above. That includes Japan (level 2), South Korea (level 3), Italy (level 3) and China (level 3).

“We are discouraging employees from traveling to areas covered by travel alerts,” she said. “Employees traveling on personal time to affected regions are required to notify their supervisors and will have to stay home for a period of time upon their return.”

Employees are also being encouraged to stay updated and to monitor travel advisories regularly, she said.

The brass at Alexander & Baldwin sent an email Thursday to update its employees on the coronavirus situation and to discuss some of the actions being taken in preparation.

Spokeswoman Lynn Kenton said the company wanted to remind its employees across multiple islands to be cautious and to do their part to prevent the spread of respiratory illness.

As for the company, janitors will be increasing the use of disinfectants and additional hand sanitizer dispensers will be made available for use by employees.

Kenton said employees are being encouraged to stay home if they are not feeling well and to take care of family members if they are sick.

A small committee has been assigned to keep abreast of the ongoing situation and determine if any additional steps are needed in the days and weeks ahead, she said.



