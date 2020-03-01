Motown diva Diana Ross set to dazzle in Mother’s Day concert in Hawaii

Stop … in the name of … Diana Ross. The international superstar and “Baby Love”-ing mom will return to the Valley Isle May 10 and 11. Read more

Stop … in the name of … Diana Ross. The international superstar and “Baby Love”-ing mom will return to the Valley Isle May 10 and 11 after a five-year hiatus to perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater following her May 9 concert at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on Oahu.

Oahu-based promoter Rick Bartalini of Rick Bartalini Presents is thrilled to bring back this dazzling diva, whose supreme voice, spectacular costume changes and nonstop hits will be like Motown magic.

“Aloha Hawaii,” said Ross, who shared in a press statement that her greatest achievement was raising her five children. “Join me for this Happy Mother’s Day celebration. Let’s have some fun.”

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” to stop Ross, who has racked up 70 hit singles and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Hawaii military and kamaaina have until 10 a.m. Saturday to buy tickets online only before they go on sale to mainland fans. Use the code “MOM” to purchase up to eight seats each. How simple is that? You don’t even have to ease on down the road to get them, just sit at your computer.

Tickets are $65.50, $95.50, $155.50 and $755.50. Visit mauiarts.org, call 242-7469 or go in person to the box office.

KITCHEN KUDOS

The Banyan Tree signature restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua was recently awarded AAA Four Diamond status for 2019 along with four other Maui County establishments. The Banyan Tree’s fire pit features views overlooking the ocean, and the nightly Tiki Hour from 5 to 6 p.m. offers 50% off light bites such as fire-roasted shishito peppers with kukui nut and ogo salt, and Moet Imperial champagne by the glass. Banyan Tree chef de cuisine Bella Toland uses Mediterranean cooking techniques to put her twist on classic Hawaiian recipes.

Other Maui Nui restaurants awarded AAA Four Diamond status include One Forty at Four Seasons Resort Lanai‘i, Wolfgang Puck’s Spago at Four Seasons Resort Maui, Ka‘ana Kitchen at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, The Mill House at Maui Tropical Plantation and The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea, all past winners of this category. Congrats, all!

“Top Chef” fan favorite Sheldon Simeon, who recently left Lineage at The Shops at Wailea to spend more time with his ohana, made the list of semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s prestigious culinary awards announced last week. He was Maui Nui’s only representative on the list, earning a nod in the best-chef category for the Northwest/Pacific region.

Downtown Honolulu’s Senia restaurant scored two spots, with chef/owners Chris Kajioka and Anthony Rush named jointly for regional top chef and Mimi Mendoza making the national category of outstanding pastry chef. As mentioned here last week, Kajioka has signed on as culinary director at Hotel Wailea while maintaining his Senia ties.

The only other Hawaii name in the chef group was Keiji Nakazawa of Sushi Sho in Waikiki. Honolulu’s Bar Leather Apron was named a semifinalist for outstanding bar program, another nationwide category.

The finalists will be revealed at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards on March 25, with winners announced at a gala May 4 in Chicago. For a full list of semifinalists, go to jamesbeard.org.

AROUND THE TOWN

Women Helping Women will present its 23rd annual dinner gala, Wahine Alaka‘i, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. March 8 at King Kamehameha Golf Club in Waikapu. The night’s headliner is Grammy Award nominee Amy Hanaiali‘i. There will be a full luau buffet with kalua pork and cabbage, teriyaki steak, sauteed fresh fish in coconut cream and fresh Molokai sweet potatoes by executive chef Eddie Munoz, live and silent auctions and a cash bar.

“You may dress up as your favorite female leader or hero from any time period, then and now,” according to the flyer. Wonder how many Ruth Bader Ginsbergs and Queen Lili‘uokalanis will be part of the mix? Cost is $150 per person. For tickets, call 446-7342 or visit whwmaui.net.

Maui Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 110 years of supporting local businesses from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday with a gala fundraiser at the University of Hawaii Maui College’s Great Lawn in Kahului. The theme for the inaugural BizMixx Maui is “emergence.” The event will feature food by several Maui chefs who will cook at multiple action stations. Jojo Vasquez of Fond will do Vietnamese pork and noodles, and Maui Cookie Lady owner Mitzi Torro will bake, well, cookies. Sip craft cocktails and local beer and wine while watching roving performance artists such as stilt walkers and Cirque du Soleil-style aerialists.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in emergence-themed costumes for prizes such as two round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines to anywhere it flies. Cost is $150 per person. For tickets, call 244-0081.

ASIAN FLAIR

While most of the world is avoiding nonessential travel to Asia these days due to coronavirus concerns, you can experience a taste of China at Imua Family Serv­ices’ annual gala April 4 at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali.

“Chinese Lantern Festival: The Red Ball” raises funds for early childhood development programs and services for Maui County children with disabilities and developmental delays, according to Imua Executive Director Dean Wong.

The Joy Luck Cocktail Reception will start things off with exotic beverages and Chinese performances. A prize will be given for most beautiful red gown or ensemble. From there guests will move into the Monarchy Ballroom for a stage show with special guests Sing Yung Dragon and the Lion Dance Association, the Fusion Dance Project and headliner Ashley Loren, a singer/actress who is currently the standby for Satine in Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge.”

The Night of 1,000 Lanterns dinner will present auspicious foods offering good fortune, prosperity and happiness. The Hong Kong Nightlife After Party, featuring Next Level Entertainment Hawaii, will keep guests dancing until 2 a.m. Tickets are $250 per person, which includes the after-party. Crazy Rich Asian VIP sponsor packages are available for magnanimous souls. The Hyatt is offering special room rates for attendees. For tickets, visit imuafamilyservices.org.

Speaking of things Asian, the Paia Mantokuji Soto Mission in Paia will present its 43rd annual bazaar and fundraiser from 7 to 11 a.m. today at 253 Hana Highway, across from Paia Community Center. Buy all of your Japanese favorites such as nishime, manju and shiso rice along with Hawaii favorite Spam musubi, plants, crafts and more. Call 280-5007.