comscore Officials and lawmakers grapple with Oahu’s eroding coastal highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Officials and lawmakers grapple with Oahu’s eroding coastal highway

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.

Climate change-driven sea level rise and erosion are prompting emergency road repairs along the 10-mile shoreline from Hauula to Kaaawa. Read more

Previous Story
Body found near Hilo identified as Oregon woman
Next Story
Vital statistics - Feb. 21-27, 2020

Scroll Up