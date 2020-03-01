comscore Vital statistics - Feb. 21-27, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Vital Statistics

Vital statistics – Feb. 21-27, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more

Previous Story
David Shapiro: Trump makes a bet the coronavirus will just fade away
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales - Jan. 6-10, 2020

Scroll Up