Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team completes perfect PacWest season

Starr Rivera dropped a game-high 24 points, leading the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team to a 91-57 win over Hawaii Hilo on senior night at the Shark Tank in Honolulu on Saturday.

Alysha Marcucci added 19 points and nine rebounds for the third-ranked Sharks (27-1, 22-0 PacWest), who became the first team to complete a 22-0 record in conference play and enter next week’s PacWest tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

Allie Navarette led the Vulcans (10-16, 9-13) with 15 points.

Hilo men win, but fall short of postseason

Kupaa Harrison and Elisha Duplechan had 20 points apiece, leading Hawaii Hilo to a 65-61 win over Hawaii Pacific on Saturday at the Shark Tank in Honolulu.

The Vulcans (12-14, 10-12) were eliminated from postseason play before the start of the game when Academy of Art earned a 67-60 win over Notre Dame de Namur. Hilo finished tied with the Urban Knights in the standings, but Academy of Art held the tiebreaker, meaning Hilo needed the Urban Knights to lose out.

Ronald Blain had 24 points to lead the Sharks, who finished their season at 10-18, and 8-14 in the PacWest.

Hawaii drops doubleheader in softball

The Rainbow Wahine softball team dropped both games on the third day of the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament on Saturday at the Rainbow Wahine softball stadium.

In the first game, the Rainbow Wahine (9-12) were held to one hit by Nevada’s Kendall Fritz in a 4-0 loss. Jessica Sellers went 3-for-4 with a home run to lead the Wolf Pack (7-12).

The Rainbow Wahine were better offensively in the second game but fell just short in a 4-3 loss to Seattle. After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Seattle (7-12) plated three runs in the fourth inning to take a lead it would not relinquish. Seattle added a run in the the top of the sixth, but Hawaii got close in the bottom of the inning when Merilis Rivera smacked a two-run pinch-hit home run to pull Hawaii within one run.