comscore Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team completes perfect PacWest season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team completes perfect PacWest season

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team won 91-57 over Hawaii Hilo on senior night at the Shark Tank. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 29, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard - March 1, 2020

Scroll Up