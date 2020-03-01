comscore Wahine basketball team misfires from long range in falling to Fullerton | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Wahine basketball team misfires from long range in falling to Fullerton

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Rainbow Wahine basketball team lived by the 3 the first time it encountered Cal State Fullerton in 2019-20. In Saturday’s rematch, Hawaii died by it. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 29, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard - March 1, 2020

Scroll Up