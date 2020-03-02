comscore Off the News: Progress in virus testing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Progress in virus testing

  • Today
  • Updated 2:44 a.m.

Kudos to the state Department of Health for its efforts to get in front of the various threats posed by COVID-19. After initially being sent defective test kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DOH officials late last week had testing capacity in place here. Read more

