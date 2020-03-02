Off the News: Progress in virus testing

Kudos to the state Department of Health for its efforts to get in front of the various threats posed by COVID-19. After initially being sent defective test kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DOH officials late last week had testing capacity in place here. Read more

Kudos to the state Department of Health for its efforts to get in front of the various threats posed by COVID-19. After initially being sent defective test kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DOH officials late last week had testing capacity in place here. The first test — administered on Friday to a visiting health care worker who had treated a person in California who was later diagnosed with the coronavirus — turned out to be negative. A case of the common cold.

Now’s the time for all in Hawaii to be extra attentive to hand-washing and other practices that help fend off germs, and assemble that 14-day emergency kit.

How to fire a councilman

The case of Kauai County Councilman Arthur Brun, indicted on federal drug trafficking charges, shows why voters are given mechanisms other than the ballot for registering their views on officials they’ve elected.

Arryl Kaneshiro, who chairs the Council, pointed out that the Kauai Charter describes an impeachment process the public may initiate.

But there is also a recall election. That would require a petition signed by at least 20% of the total number of voters in the last general election.