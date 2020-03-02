Column: Healthy immune system minimizes risk of contracting coronavirus

The spread of the coronavirus is progressing worldwide and now has increased mortality compared with the flu. Read more

The spread of the coronavirus is progressing worldwide and now has increased mortality compared with the flu. For those with challenged immune systems (such as older individuals or those with asthma, diabetes or high blood pressure), it is prudent to step up precautions to decrease the risk of coming into contact with the virus and maintaining healthy immune function.

Question: How is the coronavirus transmitted?

Answer: Transmission is generally by airborne virus particles from a cough or sneeze. More recent information indicates that this virus also can be transmitted from contaminated hand or surface contact or even urine and feces. Contaminated people without symptoms who are still incubating the virus also might spread it. The average time for this virus to show symptoms is about five days, but it may be shorter or much longer. A few cases took more than 25 days, and some infected individuals never displayed any symptoms.

Q: If the virus invades our community, what is the best way to avoid the virus?

A: Stay away from people who are sick and avoid being close to others (public transportation, crowded shopping areas and especially social events with hand shaking and hugs). Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or use a 60% alcohol hand sanitizer. It is especially important to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with an unwashed hand. Use sanitizing wipes on surfaces that others touch (e.g., railings and supermarket carts). Close the toilet lid before flushing to decrease potential virus exposure.

Q: How can we maintain a healthy immune system?

A: A healthy immune system requires adequate nutrition, exercise to maintain muscle, and good-quality sleep. Since a virus quarantine can decrease the usual activity, finding ways to work out at home is important. Adequate nutrition comes from a diet with all food groups. Avoid coronavirus rumors. Garlic and sesame oil are healthy but won’t protect you from the virus.

Healthy immune function requires adequate protein in the diet, and frequently that means shelf-stable forms. Food supplies include shelf-stable high-protein foods like canned meats, poultry, fish, beans, nuts, evaporated milk and boxed tofu. Protein bars, powders and drinks, as well as jerky, can round out the protein fare. Rice, noodles, crackers, cereal and dried fruits are good shelf-stable carbohydrate foods.

Although often maligned, canned fruits and vegetables provide many nutrients in amounts similar to fresh produce. A daily multivitamin-mineral supplement can help fill any nutrient gaps.

A few other items for quarantine times include your usual caffeinated beverages to prevent caffeine withdrawal. And, of course, don’t forget your pet food needs. Can’t get out to the store? Consider online ordering and food delivery to your door.

Alan Titchenal, Ph.D., C.N.S., and Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S., are nutritionists in the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawaii at Manoa. Dobbs also works with University Health Services.