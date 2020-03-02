comscore New school facilities agency for Hawaii would dodge legal safeguards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New school facilities agency for Hawaii would dodge legal safeguards

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.

A proposal to create a new state agency to build and renovate public schools is moving forward with broad backing at the Legislature despite concerns that the agency would be exempt from various safeguards in the law. Read more

