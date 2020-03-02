comscore Waikiki public parking lot sits empty due to descreet signage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki public parking lot sits empty due to descreet signage

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.

Waikiki is notorious for its lack of parking, especially inexpensive parking — yet a city lot with 50 stalls in the heart of the tourist district is sitting empty. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales - Jan. 6-10, 2020

Scroll Up