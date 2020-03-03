comscore Off the News: Future of coastal roads in doubt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Future of coastal roads in doubt

  • Today
  • Updated 6:18 p.m.

With Kamehameha Highway emergency repairs in the Hauula area expected to fend off erosion threats for five to 10 years, now’s the time to have a difficult conversation about how to cope with longer-term, climate-change-driven projections. Read more

