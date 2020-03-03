Cravings: JTRRD Cafe opens in Waikiki, Great Hawaiian Chili Cook-Off, Kokua Market

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

JTRRD CAFE OPENS IN WAIKIKI

The colorful smoothie creations of JTRRD Cafe will be among the new foods available for tasting as the Waikiki Food Hall opens Saturday at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

The cafe, based in Osaka, Japan, is known for its elaborately presented fruit drinks.

Other food hall restaurants:

>> Milk: A Japanese ice cream shop featuring a unique whipped soft serve

>> Meataly Boys: Serving grilled Hawaii-grown meats, including steaks, rib roasts and grilled chicken

>> Potama: For Pork Tamago Onigiri, an Okinawa-based shop famous for made-to-order musubi

>> Five Star Shrimp: A brick-and-mortar location for a well-known Waikiki food truck

>> Honolulu Burger Co.: Burgers made from free-range, grass-fed beef (opening in mid-March)

>> And to drink: Surfer’s Cafe, for coffee, and the Tap Bar, for local craft beers and cocktails

Food hall hours will be 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

COOK-OFF SEEKS CHILI CHAMPS

Chili cooks from high school students to professionals will compete in the Great Hawaiian Chili Cook-Off Saturday at Koko Marina Center, a benefit for culinary education.

Buy a ticket to taste all the entries served out of 15 booths. Proceeds will go to ProStart, a program of the Hawaii Restaurant Association Educational Foundation that provides mentorshop, internships and scholarships for students.

Competing high schools are Kaiser, Lei­lehua and Kohala, all part of the ProStart program, with the winners to be awarded equipment for their school kitchen.

Businesses including Dean & Deluca, Foodland, Tex 808 BBQ & Brews and Triple F will compete in the People’s Choice category.

The eating begins at 11 a.m. Tickets are $8 advance; $10 at the door; $5 for students. Purchase at eventbrite.com (search for chili cookoff).

Admission includes all-you-can-eat chili and entertainment; a farmers market stand will also be part of the event.

CLEAR CUPBOARD TO KOKUA KOKUA MARKET

Got too many gadgets, pots and cookbooks cluttering up the kitchen? Kokua Market will take all the rarely used stuff jamming your cupboards through March 20.

The recycled gear will go on sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 22 to raise funds for the food cooperative, at 2643 S. King St. Samples of food products will also be available from Sweet Land Farm goat dairy, Wailea Agricultural Group and more, including Big Island lamb from chef Ignacio Fleishour..

Drop off your pots and pans, utensils, gadgets, bakeware, tableware, small appliances, cookbooks, and food and culinary travel books during Kokua Market’s regular store hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call 941-1922.