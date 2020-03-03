comscore Hawaii couple returns home after a month of quarantine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii couple returns home after a month of quarantine

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

After being away from home for nearly a month longer than expected, the Ewa Beach couple that was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship during the novel coronavirus outbreak returned to Hawaii on Monday afternoon. Read more

Previous Story
Police open arson investigation after criminal ‘hotbed’ burns in Central Oahu

Scroll Up