Leahi Hospital being considered for quarantines

State officials are considering using Leahi Hospital in Kaimuki to quarantine any people in Hawaii who contract the deadly new coronavirus.

“We are putting together a plan in case we need to quarantine individuals who test positive for coronavirus and who don’t have homes. That would include care for travelers that test positive and also potentially individuals that are homeless,” Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Monday after touring an empty wing of the former tuberculosis hospital once called the Honolulu Home for Incurables.

He added that the state is “mobilizing a full emergency medical response” in the case that clusters of the virus spread throughout the community.

Officials are also considering other underutilized facilities, including Wahiawa General Hospital, which the state had earlier considered using for individuals with mental illness.

Meanwhile, the state now has the capacity to test at least 250 cases a week if necessary, though it must still follow protocol set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which requires individuals have severe respiratory illness and either traveled to China or were in close contact with a confirmed case, Green said.

“We are asking for those restrictions to be loosened,” Green said, adding that he expects the private sector to start coronavirus testing in the near future. “There does need to be some testing in the community just so we can gauge if we have any infections at large.”

However, Green said he doesn’t think the virus is already circulating in the islands because there has not been a spike in intensive care unit needs or sick people with unexplained respiratory distress, which would be the “tip of the iceberg.”

Health officials Monday tested a second individual, who ended up negative after traveling abroad and returning with upper respiratory symptoms. The first individual in Hawaii tested Friday was also negative. In addition, 91 people, mostly on Oahu, are being monitored for symptoms.

“The likelihood is we’re going to have only a small volume of cases if we get them here,” Green said. “In the coming days I’ll be making a broader proposal for more testing. All of us are working on a broader response in case of a future outbreak. We’re considering the needs all across the board, ranging from tests to meals for seniors who can’t get out in case of the need for isolation. … Multiple different options are being considered to make sure we’re the best prepared in the country.”