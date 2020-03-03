comscore Opponents seek Japanese support as hiatus for telescope continues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Opponents seek Japanese support as hiatus for telescope continues

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 p.m.

As a pause in the Thirty Meter Telescope project at the summit of Mauna Kea continued, telescope opponents calling themselves kiai, or protectors of the mountain held sacred by many Native Hawaiians, took a break from their Big Island vigil to travel to Oahu on an outreach mission. Read more

