Column: Anti-virus software needs to be part of your security strategy

In our last column we talked about the importance of backing up your data. In this column we want to address anti-virus protection and other security measures you’ll need. As we’ve warned in past articles, ransomware, phishing attacks and malware (both on your computers and mobile devices) are a real and present danger.

The good news is that if you’re running Windows 10, you’ll get Microsoft Defender as your default, and it’s very good software, particularly if your main concern is your desktop or laptop. This program is literally built into Windows, so just leave it turned on and Microsoft will push new updates to you.

In addition to protecting your PC or laptop, you’re also going to have to protect mobile devices such as cellphones and tablets. Everyone has them nowadays, and not securing them could give the bad guys a back door to your data.

Because passwords have become a way of life, you’re also going to need a password manager to maintain security on countless programs that we all have.

But wait, there’s more.

You’re also going to want a VPN to encrypt your communications when in a public place such as Starbucks.

To protect your data, you’ll want stand-alone products to complement Windows 10. Or, you can get a security package that bundles various components wrapped up into one. This can be a good option for home users with multiple devices or small businesses to get all their security needs under one roof.

That’s where Norton Security 360 and products from other vendors come into play. Rob Kay and I had a chance to look at Norton 360 Deluxe, which offers protection for up to five devices (including PCs, Macs, smartphones or tablets) against ransomware, viruses, spyware, malware and other usual online suspects for as little as $40 per year.

It also has a suite of other modules that come in very handy.

Let’s start with password manager, which Norton 360 offers its users as part of their package. A password manager is a no-brainer because there’s no way you’re going to be able to keep track of passwords and login info for your bank, your credit card, etc., in your head. There are a lot of password programs out there, and some come standard in applications such as Google Chome. (In the past we’ve recommended Dashlane as a stand-alone product).

You can install Norton on all your Windows, Android and iOS devices. On Windows it installs as an extension for Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Internet Explorer. Norton Password Manager will allow you to use long, random passwords that you can create with its password generator.

The VPN produces an encrypted tunnel between your device and a server controlled by the VPN company so that if you’re at Ala Moana Center food court, you won’t have to worry about hackers. You’d have to pay around $10 a month for this service (unbundled), so getting it with Norton 360 is a good deal.

Norton 360 also comes with cool little items such as Performance (which includes disk optimization, file cleanup, startup manager, etc., which come in handy. (Microsoft also has these, but with Norton they are easily accessible).

As with all our software evaluations, we utilized Norton’s tech support, and it was top-notch.

Rob also liked its high competent technical support and its cloud backup, which he used to secure his laptop and a host of other options (like Safecam to manage webcam access).

What he didn’t like was the safe-browsing option — only because the Chrome extension takes over (Google’s) front end, which he is used to.

Our conclusion is that the combined components of Norton’s 360 Deluxe are a viable option for small business or home users, especially with multiple devices.

Mike Meyer is chief information officer for Honolulu Community College. Reach him at mmeyer@hawaii.edu. Rob Kay is a freelance writer and can be reached at robertfredkay@gmail.com.