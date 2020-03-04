comscore Editorial: Don’t water down energy initiatives | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Don’t water down energy initiatives

  • Today
  • Updated 6:15 p.m.

The state-imposed deadline for generating 100% of electricity sales from renewable resources is 25 years down the road. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Dust masks won’t help against COVID-19; Limit madness of hoarding; Fluoride pills are better

Scroll Up