comscore Gabbard scores a single delegate, continues campaign | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gabbard scores a single delegate, continues campaign

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

Tulsi Gabbard, who scored a single delegate from her place of birth, American Samoa, on Super Tuesday, plans to forge ahead with her campaign despite falling far behind the leaders in the race for the Democratic nomination for president. Read more

