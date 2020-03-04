comscore Ke Kilohana condo owners sue Kakaako tower’s developer over maintenance fees, alleged construction defects | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ke Kilohana condo owners sue Kakaako tower’s developer over maintenance fees, alleged construction defects

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

Elation has become frustration for homeowners in a new Kakaako condominium tower now embroiled in litigation with the developer of their homes at Ward Village. Read more

