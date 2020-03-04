comscore Woman, 50, dies after she is hit by motorcycle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Woman, 50, dies after she is hit by motorcycle

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:48 p.m.

An apparent speeding motorcyclist struck and killed a 50-year-old woman crossing in a marked crosswalk in a particularly dangerous stretch of Nimitz Highway on Monday night in Iwilei. Read more

