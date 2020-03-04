Around the Nation

Kobe Kato, Aiea ‘17: The Arizona sophomore infielder singled and drove in a run in Saturday’s 19-10 win over Rhode Island. Read more

BASEBALL

>> Kobe Kato, Aiea ‘17: The Arizona sophomore infielder singled and drove in a run in Saturday’s 19-10 win over Rhode Island.

>> Ryne Yamashiro, Mid-Pacific ‘16: The Cal Lutheran junior infielder singled, tripled and had four RBIs in a 16-4 win over Centenary on Feb. 26. He added three hits and two RBIs in the Kingsmen’s 8-3 win over Chapman on Friday and capped the week with an RBI single in Saturday’s 8-3 win over Chapman. The Kingsmen won the series 2-1.

>> Cole Cabrera, Punahou ‘17: The Cal Poly junior outfielder had two hits, including a solo homer, in Friday’s 4-3 loss to No. 20 Michigan. The Mustangs rallied in a 5-4 win on Saturday in which he added two hits and two stolen bases, but the team lost the series 2-1 to the 20th-ranked Wolverines.

>> Matthew Inaba, ‘Iolani ‘18: The Grinnell (Iowa) sophomore outfielder had two hits and an RBI with a stolen base in the Pioneers’ 6-5 win over Buena Vista on Sunday.

>> Kaimana Souza-Paaluhi, Mililani ‘16: The Kansas junior outfielder had three hits, including a solo home run, in the Jayhawks’ 7-4 loss to Ball State on Saturday.

>> Emmett Covello, Kaiser ‘16: The Oregon Tech senior catcher singled and drove in two runs on Saturday in a 10-3 loss to British Columbia. He added two hits and an RBI in Sunday’s 6-1 loss to British Columbia.

>> Micah Jio, Maui ‘17: The Oregon Tech junior infielder had two hits and stole a base in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at British Columbia. He closed the weekend with two hits and three RBIs in an 11-4 loss to British Columbia.

>> Wyatt Young, Mid-Pacific ‘18: The Pepperdine sophomore infielder had three hits and an RBI in the Waves’ 12-2 win at FIU on Sunday.

>> Mason Quinlan, Kamehameha ‘16: The Puget Sound junior first baseman had two hits and three RBIs in Saturday’s 7-5 loss to George Fox. He added two hits, including an RBI double, on Sunday in another 7-5 loss to George Fox.

>> Keith Torres, Saint Louis ‘17: The Sacramento State junior infielder hit a two-run home run as the Hornets defeated Santa Clara 6-1 on Sunday.

>> Bryant Nakagawa, Maui ‘17: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) sophomore catcher drove in two runs in Saturday’s 17-8 win at Concordia (Ore.).

>> Micah McNicoll, Kamehameha ‘16: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) junior infielder had an RBI against Concordia (Ore.).

>> Ryne Oshiro, Moanalua ‘17: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) sophomore infielder recorded two hits and one RBI against Concordia (Ore.).

>> Ty Matsunami, Aiea ‘18: The freshman infielder at St. Martin’s (Wash.) had three hits and two RBIs against Concordia (Ore.).

>> Chayson Dulatre, Maryknoll ‘17: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) freshman catcher logged one hit for two RBIs in Sunday’s 5-4 loss at Concordia (Ore.).

>> Tanner Inouye, Moanalua ‘16: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) senior starting pitcher threw six innings in the Saints’ 1-0 loss at Concordia (Ore.) on Saturday, giving up four hits and one run with eight strikeouts and four walks.

>> Nathan Minami, Waiakea ‘17: The Simpson freshman outfielder went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, including a home run and a triple, in Friday’s 11-1 win over Providence Christian. He added two hits and one RBI later in the day in an 8-3 win.

>> Sam Nakata, Kauai ‘17: The Simpson freshman infielder hit a double and a triple for two RBIs against Providence Christian on Friday.

>> Everett Lau, ‘Iolani ‘16: The UC San Diego senior infielder had one hit for one RBI in Friday’s 4-3 win over San Francisco State. On Saturday, he went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double and a triple in the Tritons’ 10-7 win against San Francisco State to win the series 3-1.

>> Blayze Arcano, Campbell ‘16: The Western Oregon junior infielder had one hit and drove in a run in Saturday’s 11-1 win over Montana State Billings.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Liam Fitzgerald, Leilehua ‘18: The Whitworth sophomore forward logged a double-double in the NWC tournament semifinals with 16 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocks as the Pirates took down Pacific Lutheran 87-57 on Thursday. He had nine points, five rebounds and one steal on Saturday in an 86-80 loss to Whitman in the title game. The Pirates finished with a 20-6 regular-season record and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament, where they will face LeTourneau (Texas) in the first round on Friday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jasmine Moody, Radford ‘15: The BYU senior forward recorded eight points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s 57-42 win over Loyola Marymount. The Cougars enter the WCC tournament as the No. 3 seed and play on Saturday after posting an 18-10 regular season.

>> Alexis Pana, Hilo ‘16: The Central Washington senior guard notched a double-double on Thursday with 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block in a 70-60 win at St. Martin’s (Wash.). She dropped 20 points with five assists and eight rebounds on Saturday in an 81-65 win at Seattle Pacific. The Wildcats will play in the GNAC playoffs after an 18-10 regular season.

>> Abby Aplaca, Punahou ‘17: The Concordia (Ore.) junior guard had seven points and two rebounds as the Cavaliers closed their regular season with a 63-48 win over Alaska Fairbanks. The team later lost in the first round of the GNAC playoffs, ending their season.

>> Bella Cravens, Maryknoll ‘18: The Eastern Washington sophomore center recorded a double-double with 20 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, five steals and four blocks in Thursday’s 70-67 loss to Southern Utah. She finished her week with eight points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one block as the Eagles fell 67-61 to Northern Colorado on Saturday.

>> Dakota Viena, Maryknoll ‘18: The Hope International sophomore guard came off the Royals’ bench to score 11 points with two assists in Thursday’s 88-78 loss to Vanguard, ending the Royals’ 19-7 season.

>> Camy Aguinaldo, ‘Iolani ‘17: The Pacific (Ore.) junior guard led her team with 18 points to go with three assists and three rebounds on Thursday as the Boxers lost to George Fox in the NWC semifinals 56-47. Aguinaldo made the All-NWC second team last week.

>> Brilie Kovaloff, Mid-Pacific ‘19: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman guard scored 13 points and had one assist and three rebounds against George Fox. Kovaloff was named the NWC Freshman of the Year last week.

>> Tyra Moe, Punahou ‘16: The Saint Mary’s (Calif.) senior forward recorded 16 points, three rebounds and two assists in Thursday’s 94-87 overtime loss to Santa Clara. The Gaels will face LMU in the first round of the WCC tournament on Thursday.

>> Fieme’a Hafoka, Lahainaluna ‘16: The San Jose State senior guard led her team in scoring with 16 points and had two assists, six rebounds and three steals on Thursday in a 76-63 win over UNLV, finishing their regular season at 19-11. On Monday, she posted four points, four assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block as the Spartans won their MWC tournanent first-round matchup over UNLV 67-48.

>> Chanelle Molina, Konawaena ‘16: The Washington State senior guard logged nine points, four assists and five rebounds in Friday’s 88-57 loss at No. 3 Oregon.

>> Cherilyn Molina, Konawaena ‘18: The Washington State sophomore guard recorded 12 points, two assists and three rebounds on Sunday in a 73-58 loss at No. 17 Oregon State.

>> Dallas Martinez, Sacred Hearts ‘19: The Whittier (Calif.) freshman guard led the Poets’ bench with 18 points, two assists, three rebounds and four steals in Thursday’s 71-66 loss to Claremont-McKenna-Scripps in the SCIAC semifinals.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Reese Guzman, Maui ‘19: The Pepperdine freshman shot an even-par 231, placing 34th as the Waves tied for eighth at the Bruin Wave Invitational on Tuesday.

>> Mariel Galdiano, Punahou ‘16: The UCLA senior tied for 35th at the Bruin Wave Invitational, shooting a 16-over 232 as the Bruins took second place.

>> Allisen Corpuz, Punahou ‘16: The USC senior tied for 11th with a 6-over 222 as the Trojans took first at the Bruin Wave Invitational.

>> Claire Choi, Punahou ‘18: The Santa Clara sophomore tied for 29th with a 13-over 229 as the Broncos finished in 12th place at the Gold Rush on Tuesday.

>> Chloe Wong, ‘Iolani ‘16: The Santa Clara senior tied for 29th with a 13-over 229 at the Gold Rush.

>> Naomi Wong, ‘Iolani ‘18: The Santa Clara sophomore tied for 64th with a 28-over 244 at the Gold Rush.

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

>> Jenna Domingo, Kamehameha ‘19: The Oregon State freshman scored a 9.800 in exhibition on the uneven bars and a 9.825 on the balance beam as the Beavers lost 197.250-196.825 to UCLA on Saturday.

>> Britney Wolfe, Mililani ‘18: The University of Wisconsin-Stout sophomore placed third in the vault with a score of 9.450 and second on the beam with a 9.625 as the Blue Devils won the four-team John Zuerlein Invitational on Friday.

SOFTBALL

>> Kai Barrett, ‘Iolani ‘19: The Cal Poly freshman catcher had two hits and one RBI in Thursday’s 12-2 win over Illinois.

>> Chenoa Au, Leilehua ‘14: The Cal State Dominguez Hills senior infielder hit two home runs for four RBIs in Friday’s 6-5 win over San Francisco State on Friday. She added another home run on Saturday, totaling two hits for three RBIs in a 9-1 win over San Francisco State. The Toros won the weekend series 3-1, moving them to 14-6 overall.

>> Joerdan Lovell, St. Francis ‘17: The Cal State Stanislaus sophomore infielder hit a home run and finished with three RBIs in the Warriors’ 10-5 win at Cal State San Bernardino on Friday. She added one hit for one RBI in both of Saturday’s games, a 3-2 loss and a 9-6 win, to close the series. The Warriors split the series 2-2.

>> D’Asha Saiki, Punahou ‘19: The Cal freshman infielder homered and drove in three runs on Saturday in the Golden Bears’ 10-3 loss to BYU. She added two hits and one RBI in Sunday’s 9-5 win over Grand Canyon.

>> Kawai Scanlan, ‘Iolani ‘17: The Claremont-Mudd-Scripps sophomore outfielder hit a double and a triple, totaling two RBIs in Friday’s 11-3 win over Whittier. She hit a triple for one RBI on Saturday in a 4-2 win against Whittier.

>> Alesia Ranches, Campbell ‘19: The Iowa State freshman utility player homered and drove in two runs in Saturday’s 7-4 win over Kennesaw State.

>> Chelsea Horita, Kamehameha ‘16: The Linfield (Ore.) junior infielder hit a double for one RBI in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Pacific (Ore.) as the Wildcats continued their strong 10-0 start to the season.

>> Nohea Hee, Maryknoll ‘18: The Menlo freshman outfielder had two hits and three RBIs in Friday’s 6-2 win over Ottawa (Ariz.). She hit a double for one RBI on Saturday in the Oaks’ 6-4 win over Arizona Christian. She closed her weekend with two hits and two RBIs in a 17-2 win over Park University on Sunday.

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ‘17: The Oklahoma junior utility player went 4-for-5 at the plate, including a home run, and drove in four runs in Saturday’s 15-8 win over North Texas. With the win, the No. 5 Sooners moved to 15-4.

>> Nanea Kalama, St. Francis ‘18: The Pacific Lutheran freshman infielder recorded three hits for three RBIs, including a solo home run, in Saturday’s 9-3 win at Willamette (Ore.). She had two hits for three RBIs with another home run in Sunday’s 5-3 win, the first of a doubleheader. She added another home run later, totaling two hits and two RBIs in an 8-7 loss. The Lutes split the series 2-2.

>> Mari Foster, Roosevelt ‘18: The Pacific Lutheran freshman outfielder hit a solo home run in Saturday’s 6-3 loss at Willamette (Ore.). On Sunday, she added three hits for two RBIs in an 8-7 loss to Willamette.

>> Kenedi Lopes, ‘Iolani ‘17: The Saint Mary’s (Calif.) junior infielder had one hit for one RBI in Saturday’s 6-5 win over UConn.

>> Alana Cobb-Adams, Kamehameha ‘17: The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville junior infielder had two hits, including a home run, for two RBIs in the Cougars’ 23-1 blowout of UMBC on Friday.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

>> Andrei Iosivas, Punahou ‘18: The Princeton sophomore won the Ivy League championship in the heptathlon for the second straight year and was named the Most Outstanding Field Performer at the Heptagonal championship meet, helping the Tigers take first place in the Ivy League.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Noah Marasco-Ayau, Moanalua ‘15: The Briar Cliff senior defensive specialist recorded a team-high 13 digs with two assists on Tuesday in a sweep of Dordt. He added nine digs and two assists on Friday in a 3-0 win at William Penn. He finished his week by leading all players with 22 digs on Saturday in a 3-2 win at Graceland.

>> Kimo Rosa, Waianae ‘17: The Briar Cliff sophomore middle blocker had four kills, six total blocks and two digs on Tuesday at Dordt. On Friday, he led the Chargers with eight kills and added two aces against William Penn.

>> Nathaniel Johnson, Mililani ‘18: The Briar Cliff sophomore outside hitter recorded a double-double on Tuesday against Dordt with 10 kills and 11 digs. He added another 10 kills on Saturday at Graceland.

>> Addison Enriques, KS-Hawaii ‘17: The junior libero at No. 14 Concordia Irvine notched a game-high 16 digs and four assists in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over UC Irvine. He added 11 digs and two assists on Thursday in the Eagles’ four-set win over No. 10 GCU. The wins moved the Eagles back into the AVCA rankings at No. 14.

>> Owen Chun, Hanalani ‘17: The Concordia Irvine junior outside hitter had four kills and two blocks on Thursday against No. 10 GCU.

>> Naone Passi, Kamehameha ‘16: The Graceland (Iowa) senior setter tallied 14 kills, nine digs, two solo blocks and four aces on Feb. 25 in a 3-2 win over Missouri Valley. He had eight kills, 10 digs and five blocks on Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Briar Cliff.

>> Jeminae Solomua, Waipahu ‘17: The Graceland (Iowa) junior outside hitter had 15 digs and two assists on Feb. 25 against Missouri Valley. He added a team-high 18 digs and three assists on Saturday against Briar Cliff.

>> Josh Santana-Kaio, Waianae ‘18: The sophomore setter for Graceland (Iowa) recorded a team-high 30 assists with nine digs and one kill on Feb. 25 against Missouri Valley. He added 22 assists and two digs on Saturday against Briar Cliff.

>> Jeremiah Taamu-Perifanos, Pearl City ‘18: The Graceland (Iowa) sophomore right side hitter recorded 10 kills, five solo blocks and one dig on Saturday against Briar Cliff.

>> Avery Enriques, KS-Hawaii ‘17: The junior libero for No. 10 GCU recorded eight digs and two assists in Thursday’s 3-1 loss at No. 14 Concordia Irvine. He added five digs and two assists on Friday in a 3-1 loss to No. 7 UC Irvine.

>> Ethan Siegfried, Punahou ‘17: The Long Beach State junior outside hitter logged a game-high 15 kills with four blocks and nine digs as the No. 4 Beach took down No. 12 UCLA in five sets on Saturday.

>> Jameson McKibbin, Punahou ‘18: The USC sophomore setter dished out a game-high 40 assists with four digs, one kill and one ace as the Trojans were swept by No. 3 UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

>> JB Kam, Punahou ‘15: The UC Irvine senior outside hitter logged four kills, 11 digs, one block and one assist for the No. 7 Anteaters in a 3-1 loss at No. 14 Concordia Irvine. He added six assists and 11 digs on Friday in a 3-1 win over No. 10 GCU.

>> Davis Lau, Punahou ‘19: The freshman libero at No. 7 UC Irvine had five digs on Tuesday against No. 14 Concordia Irvine.

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ‘18: The UC Santa Barbara sophomore outside hitter posted four kills, six digs, two blocks and an ace as the No. 3 Gauchos swept No. 9 Pepperdine on Wednesday. He added eight kills, five digs, two blocks and two aces in Saturday’s 3-0 win at USC.

>> Austin Matautia, Moanalua ‘16: The UCLA senior outside hitter tallied eight kills, three blocks, three digs, one assist and one ace on Friday in the No. 12 Bruins’ 3-0 win at CSUN. He added nine kills, five digs, one block and three aces in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to No. 4 Long Beach State.

Stats compiled by Quinn Goldstein, Special to the Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email bhull@staradvertiser.com.