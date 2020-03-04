comscore Rainbow Wahine open final homestand | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine open final homestand

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii women’s basketball team will attempt to end a three-game losing streak and shore up its seeding for the Big West tournament on senior week starting today against UC Santa Barbara. Read more

Television and radio - March 4, 2020

