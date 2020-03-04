Rainbow Wahine open final homestand

The Hawaii women’s basketball team will attempt to end a three-game losing streak and shore up its seeding for the Big West tournament on senior week starting today against UC Santa Barbara. Read more

The 7 p.m. game at the Stan Sheriff Center features second-place UH (14-13, 8-6 Big West) and a UCSB team (13-15, 8-7) right on its heels. UH follows with Cal Poly (9-17, 6-9) on senior night Saturday.

“I think there was a little bit of peaking earlier when we went on our six-game win streak. We gotta figure out how to get that emotion back,” coach Laura Beeman said Tuesday.

Nos. 1 and 2 receive a double-bye into the tourney semifinals next week, while Nos. 3 and 4 jump to the second round at the Walter Pyramid.

“These guys know the magnitude of the games we’ve played and the magnitude of the games coming up,” Beeman said.

Senior guard Julissa Tago, who scored 60 combined points in the team’s losses at UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton last week, needs 24 more to become the program’s 22nd member of the 1,000-point club.

The Gauchos feature the top rebounder in the country, 6-foot-4 freshman center Ila Lane (13.3 boards per game).