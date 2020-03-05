Off the News: Hawaii Democrats get their turn

Registered Democrats will vote April 4 in Hawaii’s presidential preference poll, receiving mail-in ballots sometime this week. The field of candidates certainly was winnowed on and after Super Tuesday, but there should be some left to reap the state’s 31 delegates.

Voters will use a ranked-choice voting system, picking their top three candidates. Ballots will be accepted through March 28. After the unpredictability witnessed Tuesday, though, some may be tempted to wait until the last minute.

The Legislature, live on YouTube

It just got a bit easier to track the legislative process as it unfolds at the state Capitol. The Senate this week launched a pilot program that provides a YouTube live stream of Committee on Technology hearings as well as floor sessions. On Tuesday, for the first time, the Senate floor session for the third-reading crossover bills was streamed online.

Also, ‘Olelo Community Media is televising live selected hearings on ‘Olelo 49 and ‘Olelo 53, and provides archived videos of Senate hearings and floor sessions, http://olelo.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=13.