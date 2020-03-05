ExtraFamily: Hip-hop meets Dr. Seuss

Take a fresh approach to celebrating the works of Dr. Seuss this weekend with award-winning hip-hop artist Mr. Kneel. Read more

Take a fresh approach to celebrating the works of Dr. Seuss this weekend with award-winning hip-hop artist Mr. Kneel.

Neil McIntyre, or Mr. Kneel, will visit Hawaii State and Aiea Public libraries Saturday. He’s on a local tour of Hawaii’s public libraries, where he raps Dr. Seuss’ classics.

“The two (hip-hop and Dr. Seuss) go so well together it seemed like a natural fit,” said McIntyre, who has 20 years of experience in music.

His goal is to involve his young audience as much as possible, making them a part of the show. He presents every song “like a game,” where the kids “fill-in-the-blanks.” A typical show will involve beat boxing and a chance for kids to test their word-play.

“Hip-hop elements can appeal to every kid because they can find a way to express themselves,” McIntyre said.

His shows are a nod back to “the golden-era of hip-hop,” as he calls it, where the genre was all about bringing people together.

“Hip-hop has done so much for me, it feels good to pass it on and inspire the next generation,” McIntyre said.

Mr. Kneel will also be back in the libraries later this year, performing at summer reading programs.

He finishes his Dr. Seuss tour at Waikiki- Kapahulu (10:30-11:30 a.m.) and Manoa Public (1-1:30 p.m.) libraries on March 21.

DR. SEUSS RAPS

>> Where: Hawaii State Library, 478 S. King St.; Aiea Public Library, 99-374 Pohai Place

>> When: Saturday, 10:30-11:15 a.m. (Hawaii State Library), 1-1:30 p.m. (Aiea Public Library)

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: 586-3500, librarieshawaii.org