Hawaii News

Defense secretary notes site delays in stalled $1.9B radar

  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono pressed Defense Secretary Mark Esper Wednesday on the future of a powerful $1.9 billion radar planned for the defense of Hawaii, with Esper saying the radar hasn't been ruled out, but "for many years now we've had a problem with state and local authorities giving us permission to get onto that site."

