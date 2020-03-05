comscore No bail for councilman accused of leading meth ring | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

No bail for councilman accused of leading meth ring

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A Kauai councilman accused of leading a methamphetamine ring must be held without bail, a U.S. judge ruled Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Attorney General joins coalition in suit against diversion of funds for Trump’s border wall

Scroll Up