On the Move: Tokioka, Yeh and Watanabe

Bank of Hawaii Corp. has announced that Dana M. Tokioka has been elected to serve on its board of directors. Read more

Bank of Hawaii Corp. has announced that Dana M. Tokioka has been elected to serve on its board of directors. Tokioka is vice president at Atlas Insurance Agency, which she joined in 2010. Prior to joining Atlas Insurance she was an economic business analyst associate at Booz Allen Hamilton.

Central Pacific Bank has promoted Cheryl Yeh to vice president and senior underwriter. Yeh was previously an associate vice president and senior underwriter for CRELD. She has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry. Before joining CPB in 2003 she served as a personal trust officer at Bank of Hawaii.

Ameriprise Financial announces the following promotions:

>> Rayna Tanaka was promoted to managing director. Tanaka has 19 years of experience in the financial services industry. She has served Honolulu since 2000.

>> Joanne R. Watanabe has achieved private wealth adviser status. Watanabe is apart of Ho‘ahu Pono Partners, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services. Watanabe has been serving the Honolulu area since 1992.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.