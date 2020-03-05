comscore On the Move: Tokioka, Yeh and Watanabe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Tokioka, Yeh and Watanabe

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. has announced that Dana M. Tokioka has been elected to serve on its board of directors. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii bankruptcies rose 27% in February

Scroll Up