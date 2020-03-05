comscore Suffering endures years after fall at Ala Moana | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Suffering endures years after fall at Ala Moana

  • By Victoria Talbot vtalbot@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

MacRoy “Macky” Nagato, who sustained a traumatic brain injury Oct. 6, 2016, when a railing gave way at Ala Moana Center, spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since the accident to express his appreciation for the public support and encouragement. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii bankruptcies rose 27% in February

Scroll Up