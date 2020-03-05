8 Days a Week: Your guide to the week ahead in Honolulu

A comprehensive list of events coming up in Honolulu over the next eight days, courtesy Play. Read more

TODAY

>> Exchange Club of Downtown Honolulu — World War II Events: Daniel Martinez, chief historian for the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, discusses the war in the Pacific from 1941-1945. noon-1:30 p.m., Oahu Country Club, 150 Country Club Road. $35. 225-2965

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

>> Ikenobo Ikebana Society: View more than 140 Ikenobo Ikebana floral artists from Japan and Hawaii. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin, 1727 Pali Highway. Also on Saturday, 5 p.m. Aloha Banquet, Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin. $80. fb.com/IkenoboHonolulu

FRIDAY

>> Jake Shimabukuro & Friends: Honolulu-born ukulele master who’s received multiple Na Hoku Hanohano and Hawaii Music awards, performing songs from his latest album “Trio.” Guest artists will join him for certain arrangements. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $29.75-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

>> “Elevating Women”: Short film and keynote by Wasfia Nazreen, an award-winning Bengali/Bangladeshi environmentalist and adventurer; followed by discussion with poet and community mediator Puanani Burgess, Hawaii Superintendent of Schools Christina Kishimoto, author Loretta Chen of Singapore, Nazreen and Laila Abouoaf, founder of the “Integrate, Do Not Isolate” initiative in Singapore and Egypt. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Waiwai Collective, 1100 University Ave. Free. 892-1813, eventbrite.com

>> Mike Izon ALS Awareness Benefit Concert: With entertainment by Izon, Lana Kei, City Boys Music and Jeff Yoko, local vendors, food and door prizes, supporting services to people experiencing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive motor neuron disease more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Donations accepted for the ALS Golden West Chapter. 7 p.m., Artistry Honolulu, 461 Cooke St. $20-$25. 21+. 365-9204, eventbrite.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

>> Comedian Wayne Brady: Multi-faceted performer is a winner of voice competition “The Masked Singer,” host of “Let’s Make A Deal,” a regular on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and five-time Grammy Award winner. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $38.25-$65. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

SATURDAY

>> Family & Friends of Castle High School Sale: Crafter’s clearance, white elephant sale and community garage sale benefits students at Castle High. 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 45-386 Kaneohe Bay Drive. 554-9620

>> LGBTQ+ Resource Fair & LGBT Center Open House: Meet and learn more about LGBTQ-friendly businesses, educational, cultural and social groups, service providers and community advocates. Presented by the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Waikiki Community Center, 310 Paoakalani Ave. 369-2000, hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com

>> Oahu Festival: Food and retail from local small businesses and artisans. 4-10 p.m., along Kalakaua Avenue. Road closures along Kalakaua Avenue, from Seaside to Uluniu avenues, 2 p.m.-midnight; lane closures for set up begin at 12:30 p.m. 533-9016

>> “Concerts on the Beach” featuring Kapena: Hawaiian music band has won multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Awards; hits include “Blue Darling,” “Reggae Train” and “Masese.” 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268, dukeswaikiki.com

>> Female Comics of Hawaii: Hosted by Reese Paul; standup performances by Pam Escalona, Jasmine Bautista, Riley Glenn, Katie Quick, Ashley Dee and Erika Swartzkopf. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Downbeat Diner and Lounge, 42 N. Hotel St. $12. 21+. fb.com

>> Drowning Dreamers Band, Smallerclusters and Fitting Graves: Indie music. 8-10:30 p.m., The Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave. Free. 21+. 526-1411, fb.com/drowningdreamers

SUNDAY

>> Hawaii Classic Duo: Cellist Chris Chorney and guitarist Kalani Puana play songs by Frank Sinatra, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, Bruddah Iz and more. 1-2 p.m., Analog Rock Machine Studio, 1154 Fort Street Mall. 389-6348.

>> “The Spirituality of Music” with Dolora Zajick: Mezzo-soprano opera singer will hold a lecture/recital. She is well known for her roles as Azucena in “Il Trovatore,” Amneris in “Aida” and Eboli in “Don Carlos.” 4-5:30 p.m., Mystical Rose Oratory, Chaminade University, 3140 Waialae Ave. Free. 440-4226, chaminade.edu

>> “Elevating Women”: Screening of films by National Geographic Explorer and environmental activist Wasfia Nazreen of Bangladesh and educator and author Loretta Chen (“Woman on Top”) of Singapore, followed by discussion, presented by Hawaii Technology Academy. 6-8 p.m., Entrepreneurs Sandbox, 643 Ilalo St. Free. 784-4061, eventbrite.com

TUESDAY

>> “Friends of the Waikiki Aquarium’s Distinguished Lecture Series”: Camilo Mora of the University of Hawaii and Asryelle Mora Rollo, a seventh grader at Punahou School, discuss carbon neutrality as a solution to climate change. 6-7 p.m., Tenney Theatre, St. Andrew’s Priory. Free. fowaquarium.org

THURSDAY

>> Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network’s Champions for Children 2020: Inaugural awards and fundraising dinner honor community leaders. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Mariposa at Neiman Marcus, 1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Level Three. $250. 531-5502, ext. 4; hawaii-can.org

>> CRSB Hawaii Tour 2020: San Francisco-based Chris Ramos and Sonny B perform island, pop, R&B and reggae music. 9:30 p.m., Surfer, the Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. $15. 21+. 293-6000, turtlebayresort.com