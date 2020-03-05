To Do: Diana Ross, Joan Osborne, Lea Salonga, more

Highlights of events coming up in Honolulu over the weeks and months ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

MARCH 21

Singer/songwriter Joan Osborne asked, “What if God was one of us?” Find out when she visits with the alt-rock/”California country” band Cracker.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $78-$98 / ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

MARCH 27

Hitmaking duo Hall & Oates sing about rich girls and maneaters, serving it all up with a fun-loving, poppy beat.

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Arena / $59.50-$129.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

MARCH 29

Pianist John Bayless returns to Hawaii with his extraordinary renditions of Gershwin, Rachmaninoff, Puccini, Bernstein and everything and anything in between. What’s particularly amazing is that he does it all with one hand.

2 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $39.50-$69.50 / ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

APRIL 3-4

Lea Salonga is both a Disney princess (Jasmine in “Aladdin” and Fa Mulan in “Mulan”) and a queen of Broadway (Eponine and Fantine in “Les Miserables”).

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $35-$125 / ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000

MAY 9

Exclusive ticket sales for Hawaii residents to Diana Ross’ Mothers Day concert end on Saturday at 10 a.m. Use MOM as the code. She’s one of the originators of the Motown sound. She’s also performing on Maui on May 10-11.

Blaisdell Arena / $45.50-$225.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

TICKER:

>> K-pop group Vav struts its fancy dancing while using a bit of English. 7 p.m. April 4, Hawaii Theatre, $49-$129, ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

>> “Bad Boy” Martin Lawrence brings his Lit AF Tour here for laughs. 7:30 p.m. May 30, Blaisdell Arena. 39.50-$129.50, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000