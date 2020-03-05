comscore State lands financial giant for new Aloha Stadium project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State lands financial giant for new Aloha Stadium project

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Financial giant Goldman Sachs has been engaged by the State as a financial advisor to provide advice as the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District process moves toward issuing requests for qualifications and requests for proposals from prospective developers. Read more

